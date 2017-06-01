UIS to host a free movie on the quad screening of Disney’s “Beauty & the Beast”

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield will host a free movie on the quad screening of “Beauty & the Beast” (2017), a live-action re-telling of Disney's animated classic. The screening is free and open to the public. Please bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
WHEN: Friday, June 9, 2017, at 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Quad near the Colonnade
DETAILS: Disney's animated classic takes on a new form, with a widened mythology and an all-star cast. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle, the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted. The movie stars Emma Watson, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Audra McDonald and Stanley Tucci.
The movie will be projected onto a large inflatable screen that will be set up on the quad. The event is made possible by UIS Student Life.
For more information, contact Mary Umbarger, UIS Student Life program assistant, at 217/206-4762 or mumbarg2@uis.edu.
