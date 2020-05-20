Wednesday, May 20, 2020
UIS to host a free public webinar exploring The Future of Education: During COVID-19 and Beyond
The University of Illinois Springfield Office of Economic Development and Innovation, College of Business and Management, College of Public Affairs and Administration and Innovate Springfield will host a free public webinar about the impact of COVID-19 on both K-12 and higher education. Panelist will share their insight and foresight about what we can expect education will look like this fall and far beyond. The webinar will be offered 12-1 p.m. Friday, May 22.
The online panel discussion will also include quick updates from Dr. Chris McDowell, chair of emergency medicine at SIU School of Medicine, and Kevin Lust, director of Small Business Development Center at Lincoln Land Community College, who will provide the latest information about the medical and business impact of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.
Following the updates, Jennifer Gill, superintendent of Springfield School District 186; Robert Hansen, CEO at University Professional and Continuing Education Association; and Ray Schroeder, UIS vice chancellor for online learning, will speak. The panel discussion will be led by Meghan Kessler, UIS assistant professor of teacher education.
Participants are encouraged to register for the event at go.uis.edu/COVIDwebinar, however registration is not required. Zoom and call in connection information can be found on the registration page.
This webinar is part of a series aimed at providing the local community with expert information and quality resources to navigate these challenging times.
For more information, contact Bruce Sommer at bsomm2@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 10:28 AM
Labels: community, COVID-19, Faculty, Innovate Springfield
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment