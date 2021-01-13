UIS Visual Arts Gallery to present “Duet,” a mixed-media exhibit from Chicago-based artists Shir Ende and Max Guy

The University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery is pleased to present “Duet,” a mixed-media exhibit by Chicago-based artists Shir Ende and Max Guy. “Duet” will open on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and will run through Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. There will be no public reception for this exhibition.
The Visual Arts Gallery will host a remote artist talk with Shir Ende and Max Guy as a program for “Duet.” This remote event will take place via Zoom on at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at https://uis.zoom.us/j/85409127769.
“Duet” presents a new installation of video, print and sculptural works by Shir Ende and Max Guy. The two have worked collaboratively and individually to consider the ways movement and figure are translated across media and dimensions. In their first exhibition together, “Duet” stages a dance between the pair and their work.
Ende is a Chicago-based artist and educator. She received her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and her master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She has shown at Chicago Artist Coalition, Hyde Park Art Center, Heaven Gallery, Gallery 400, Terrain Biennial, Langer Over Dickie, South of the Tracks, Mana contemporary, Woman Made Gallery and was a sponsored artist at High Concept Labs. She has screened videos at Nightingale, Comfort Station and Roman Susan. She has participated in the Center Program at the Hyde Park Art Center and was a 2018-2019 Hatch Resident at the Chicago Artist Coalition
Guy is a multidisciplinary artist who works with paper, video, performance, assemblage and installation. He uses appropriated material and deskilled working methods as a fast, ergonomic way of reflecting the world and filtering it through personal effects. In the process, his work constitutes a personal mythology or parallel universe of sorts. Guy received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art and a master’s degree in fine arts from the Department of Art, Theory and Practice at Northwestern University.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201. Spring 2021 gallery hours are scheduled as 12-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, but please call or email to confirm hours as our schedule may fluctuate due to COVID-19. Appointments to see the exhibition are recommended.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery by phone at 217-206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
