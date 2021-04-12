Explore “Flash Point || Liminal Lost,” an art exhibition featuring works by UIS Visual Arts Program seniors

The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) is pleased to present “Flash Point || Liminal Lost,” two exhibitions showcasing works of art created by graduating seniors in the UIS Visual Arts Program. The exhibitions will open on April 26 and run through May 12, 2021. A closing remote exhibition reception will be held via Zoom from 6-7 p.m. May 13. The exhibition is free and open to the public. Face masks are required on campus.
“Flash Point || Liminal Lost” will be hosted in two locations:
- In the Access Gallery, located within the Visual and Performing Arts Gallery Building (VPA), from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
- In the Visuals Arts Gallery, Room 201 in the Health and Science Building (HSB), from 12-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday
The exhibits explore the boundaries of realism that are blurred as artists evoke emotions and memories that transcend the real and virtual world. “Flash Point || Liminal Lost” features a diversity of media including digital media, installation, mixed media and photography. Works by seniors Kortney Correa, Aaron Elmore, Claude Henry, Zoey Pritchett, Megan Roberts and Elizabeth Shumake will be featured.
The artists have prepared works that expand the emotional impact the world has on us – both physically and digitally – encouraging the viewers to ponder their own liminal experiences as they explore the exhibition.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217-206-6506 or alach3@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment