Monday, March 27, 2017
UIS Speaker Series tackles revolt, past and present
WHEN: Monday, April 10, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Richard Gilman-Opalsky, associate professor and chair of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield, explores pressing questions about recent revolt in his new book, “Specters of Revolt”.
Gilman-Opalsky will lead a lecture and discussion on his critique of the common idea that revolt is irrational, violent, and incoherent. He argues instead that global uprisings and revolt throw the world’s reality and justice into question and explores its diverse meanings and importance. He argues that every society is haunted by revolt, by the possibility of events that interrupt everyday life and hope to transform the world.
In light of recent global events, Gilman-Opalsky aims to move beyond the critical theory of revolt to an understanding of revolt as a theory itself.
Gilman-Opalsky is the author of four books and is currently co-editing a book, “Against Capital in the Twenty-First Century”, for Temple University Press.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/. All events are free and open to the public.
Posted by Blake Wood at 4:34 PM
Labels: Faculty, public, Public Policy
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment