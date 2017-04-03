UIS Visual Arts Gallery senior exhibition "Lunchables" presents food for thought

Visual Arts Gallery is proud to present “Lunchables”, an exhibition showcasing the creativity and skill sets of the senior visual arts majors at UIS. The exhibit will open on April 17, 2017, and conclude on May 11, 2017. An opening reception will be held on May 4, 2017, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.
The exhibition and the opening reception will be held simultaneously in the Visual Arts Gallery in the Health & Sciences Building and the Access Gallery in the Visual & Performing Arts Building at UIS.
Featuring multi-media works produced by the UIS Visual Arts graduating seniors, “Lunchables” draws upon underlying themes of memory and reflection, invoking contemplation on the past, present, and future. This exhibition displays ceramics, painting, digital media, fiber arts, photography, and a multitude of mixed media. From imagined narratives highlighting real-world perspectives to personal narratives told through symbolic forms, this exhibition aims to not only present the skills of these students, but to also challenge the ways in which people perceive reality.
Like the variety of art mediums, art styles, and personalities presented in this exhibition, “Lunchables” asks you to consider how a different arrangement of ideals can change your perspective. Here, Lunchables are a food for thought.
Nine UIS student artists will be featured in the show including Almendra Rodriguez, Chorong Park, Chrissy Hanula, Grace Katalinich, Jerica Griffin, Leila Zhang, Sarah Bond, Tabbitha Medina and Thomas Gebhardt.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201, and is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Access Gallery is located in the Visual and Performing Arts Building and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217/206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
