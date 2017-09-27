UIS Speaker Series explores generational barriers to social change during panel discussion

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series presents a panel discussion on “Examining Barriers to Social Change: Challenges of Youth, Young Adults and Adults to Creating, Impacting and Enacting Reform.” This event is free and open to the public.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 5 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Each generation has faced life circumstances which influence the behaviors and responses to the needs of others. While society evolves in its efforts of equality, tolerance, acceptance and understanding, generations must explore the limitations placed on change.
Panelists will discuss societal constructs, organizational barriers, generational differences and additional political factors on education, career-focus, the place of diversity in society and more.
Panelists include Tommy Jackson III, director of advising for University College at Kennesaw State University in Georgia; Marcus Bright, director of the Male Development & Empowerment Center/Black Male Initiatives at City University of New York, adjunct instructor at Lynn University (FL) and a commentator for the Huffington Post; and Utz McKnight, professor of political science and chair of gender and race studies at the University of Alabama.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.
