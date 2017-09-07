Thursday, September 7, 2017
UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Archaeological Treasures"
WHEN: Thursday, September 28, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Public Affairs Center (PAC) Conference Room C/D, located on the lower level of the PAC on the UIS campus.
DETAILS: Lynn Fisher, UIS associate professor, will discuss her archeological research and how the treasures uncovered lead to understanding human evolution. Presenting on new archaeological research and recent discoveries in central Illinois and the Midwest will be Terrance Martin, curator emeritus of the Illinois State Museum and an adjunct professor of anthropology at Michigan State University.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. A discounted series subscription is available for $60/per person before September 21.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “Transcending Borders” on October 17 and “Illinois Stories” on November 15. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the university's tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit www.uis.edu/advancement/alumni/ to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
