UIS Speaker Series explores the history of protests in the United States from a legal and social perspective

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series and the UIS Diversity Center presents a panel discussion on “Protest: As American As Apple Pie” featuring UIS faculty members exploring American protest from historical, legal and social perspectives.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 6 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Protest is as American as apple pie, baseball, rock and roll, and Broadway. From the Boston Tea Party to the national anthem kneel, protest has been a part of America since its founding. Protest has been used in various ways throughout history and has served different functions. This interdisciplinary panel of UIS faculty will explore American protest from historical, legal, and social perspectives. These lenses will serve to contextualize modern protest movements, including the benefit they provide for all citizens.
UIS faculty members taking part in the panel discussion include Devin Hunter, assistant professor of history; Tiffani Saunders, lecturer of sociology/anthropology and African American Studies; Yona Stamatis, assistant professor of ethnomusicology; and Ann Strahle, associate professor of communication.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.
