Monday, January 29, 2018
UIS to host the Career Connections Expo for students, alumni and community members
WHEN: Thursday, February 15, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on the UIS campus
DETAILS: The Expo is designed to help attendees make professional connections, find jobs and internships and explore career paths. For potential employers, it is a chance to disseminate pertinent information and to develop a pool of candidates interested in current or future career opportunities.
Representatives from more than 100 organizations are expected to be on hand. The event has an average attendance of more than 300 students, alumni and community members.
Information for students, alumni and others: Pre-registration is not required, business-casual attire is required (NO jeans) and participants should bring copies of their resume to the Expo.
Information for employers: Advance registration is required. Booth space will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is available online at www.uis.edu/career. For more information, or to register, contact the Career Development Center at 217/206-6508.
