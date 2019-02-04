UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Lincoln on the Circuit & Mary Lincoln in the White House"

Lunch and Learn Series.
WHEN: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Guy Fraker, a retired attorney, author and Lincoln historian, will discuss Abraham Lincoln’s 20-plus year career as a lawyer and part-time judge on the 8th judicial circuit.
Kathryn Harris, immediate past president of the Abraham Lincoln Association, and former director of library services at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library, will present a first-person portrayal of Elizabeth Keckley, former slave and Mary Lincoln’s trusted friend and modiste, who later wrote about her White House years.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event. A discounted series subscription is available for $60/per person now through February 19.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “Irish Heritage & History” on March 27 and “Three-I Baseball & Forgotten Voices of Illinois” on April 30. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit https://go.uis.edu/LLspring2019 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
