UIS Music Program presents spring recital

University of Illinois Springfield Music Program presents a Spring Recital featuring performances by the UIS Flute Choir, UIS Chorus, Camerata student musicians, UIS music faculty and honorable mention recipients of the UIS Music Soloist Competition. The performance is free and open to the public.
WHEN: Friday, March 1, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS TV Studio – Office of Electronic Media, located in the Public Affairs Center at UIS
DETAILS: The event will feature a wide array of chamber and solo music from UIS Music students and faculty. This recital will also feature UIS Music Soloist Competition honorable mention soloists Meredith Crifasi (violin) and James Ukonu (voice).
The UIS Flute Choir will open the program with arrangements of J.S. Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze” and Catherine McMichael’s “Silver Celebration.” UIS Camerata student musicians will be playing the “Romance” movement of Rachmoninoff’s first string quartet and Eric Whitacre’s “Five Hebrew Love Songs” for voice, violin and piano. UIS Music faculty soloists Yichen Li, Bill Mitchell, Kristin Sarvela, Josh Song, Abigail Walsh and Pei-I Wang will perform works for trombone, oboe, guitar, flute and piano in various combinations. Directed by Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology Sharon Graf, the UIS Chorus will finish the program with a set of three songs including “Africa” by David Paich and Jeff Porcaro.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit the UIS Music Student Merit Award. The UIS Music program began in 2001 and is comprised of students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as Springfield community members, all with a variety of skill levels.
