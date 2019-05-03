UIS Astronomy-Physics Program to co-host Summer Star Party at Centennial Park

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Astronomy-Physics Program and the Sangamon Astronomical Society will host a Star Party telescope viewing event to celebrate International Astronomy Day. The event is free and open to the public.
WHEN: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019
WHERE: Centennial Park Tennis Courts, 5529 Bunker Hill Rd, Springfield
DETAILS: International Astronomy Day is a worldwide event that occurs each spring and fall. The UIS Astronomy-Physics Program will celebrate the day with telescope viewing at the Centennial Park Tennis Courts. On the evening of May 11, after sunset, the Moon and the planet Mars will be visible. The Sangamon Astronomical Society will be on hand to share views of the night sky through several telescopes including several favorite spring time objects like the Beehive Star Cluster and the globular star cluster M13.
The International Astronomy Day viewing event will begin at 8 p.m., however participants may arrive any time before 10 p.m. to see the show through telescopes and take guided tours of the summer sky.
This event may be cancelled due to cloudy weather. Questions about suitable weather viewing should be directed to 217/206-8342 after 6 p.m. on May 11. Updates will also be posted on the UIS Observatory Twitter feed (@UISObservatory).
For more information on other Summer Star Parties, visit go.uis.edu/summerstarparties. Questions may be directed to John Martin, UIS associate professor of Astronomy-Physics, at 217/206-8342 or jmart5@uis.edu.
