UIS Orchestra presents a “World of Dance” concert and meet and greet

UIS Music Program.
WHEN: Concert at 3 p.m., meet and greet at 4:30 p.m.
on Sunday, May 5, 2019
WHERE: UIS Sangamon Auditorium, located in the Public Affairs Center
DETAILS: The UIS Orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor Christopher Raymond, will lead the program with music from Strauss, Manuel de Falla,, Tchaikovsky, Huanzhi and Brahms. Additionally, the UIS Cello Choir will perform and the Springfield Ballet Company will join the orchestra on stage to dance during Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake Suite”.
After the concert, high school students and parents can meet and speak with UIS music professors and students to learn about new opportunities in the UIS Music Program, including course offerings in musicology, ethnomusicology, music technology, music theory and performance, the music minor degree offered at UIS and individual instrumental and vocal instruction. Students and parents can also learn about music scholarships for non-majors, including the $10,000 Camerata Scholarships, as well as various musical opportunities on campus.
The concert is free, but donations used to benefit the UIS Music Student Merit Award are welcomed. The UIS Music program began in 2001 and is comprised of students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as Springfield community members, all with a variety of skill levels.
For more information, contact Abigail Walsh, UIS applied music specialist, at 217/206-8583 or awals2@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment