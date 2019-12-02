Monday, December 2, 2019
UIS Music Program presents “Viva America” Concert
WHEN: Noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom Lobby
DETAILS: Bring your lunch to this exciting musical event! Join the UIS Chorus under the direction of See Tsai Chan as they perform selections including “Bring Me Little Water” by Silvy Huddie Ledbetter and arranged by Moira Smiley, “Old Joe Clark” arranged by Greg Gilpin, “The Huron Carol” arranged by Dan Forrest and more!
The Lincoln Land Community College Choir, led by Laurie Lewis-Fritz, will perform “Down in the River to Pray” arranged by David L. Mennicke and “Your Soul is Song” by Jake Runestad. The choirs will come together to perform “I Wanna Be Ready” arranged by Rosephayne Powell to close the concert.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit student recipients of UIS Music scholarships. For more information please call 217-206-6240 or email music@uis.edu.
