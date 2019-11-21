UIS Visual Arts Gallery announces the 2019 silent auction and benefit fundraising exhibition

University of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery will hold its annual silent auction and benefit fundraising exhibition starting on Monday, Dec. 2. The auction is open to the public.
The auction will feature original works of art donated by local and regional artists. Ceramics, photography, glass, painting and drawing, crafts and more will be part of the auction. Many works will be auctioned off at steeply discounted prices.
Bidding begins on Monday, Dec. 2 and a closing event, along with final bidding, will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 in the Visual Arts Gallery, Room 201 in the Health and Science Building on campus. The event will include food, drinks and fun in support of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery’s mission.
All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit UIS Visual Arts Gallery programming throughout the year.
The Visual Arts Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217-206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
