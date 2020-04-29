Wednesday, April 29, 2020
UIS to host a free public webinar on how to innovate and adapt your business model during COVID-19
COVID-19 has forced immediate and unique challenges for businesses and organizations across the world. While it may be early to prognosticate the amount of innovation and number of new business models that will emerge, the opportunity seems to be growing. This webinar will focus on proactive, offensive measures we can take to compete in our new COVID-19 environment.
The online panel discussion will feature Matt Bell, managing director of the University of Illinois System’s Discovery Partners Institute; Shipra Gupta, UIS associate professor of business administration; Tim Hoerr, CEO and managing partner at Serra Ventures; and Anna Palmer, CEO of Dough and investing partner at XFactor Ventures.
Participants are encouraged to register for the event at go.uis.edu/COVIDwebinar, however registration is not required. Zoom video and call in connection information can be found on the registration page.
This webinar part of a series aimed at providing the local community with expert information and quality resources to navigate these challenging times.
For more information, contact Bruce Sommer at 217-899-3186 or bsomm2@uis.edu.
