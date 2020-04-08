Wednesday, April 8, 2020
UIS to host a free public webinar exploring the economic impact of COVID-19
The University of Illinois Springfield Office of Economic Development and Innovation, College of Business and Management, College of Public Affairs and Administration and Innovate Springfield will host a free public webinar about the economic impact of COVID-19 from 12-1 p.m. Friday, April 10.
The online panel discussion will start with quick updates from Dr. Chris McDowell, chair of emergency medicine at SIU School of Medicine, and Kevin Lust, director of Small Business Development Center at Lincoln Land Community College, who will provide the latest information about the medical and business impact of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.
The update will be followed by UIS professors Kenneth Kriz and Beverly Bunch, who will provide insights on how COVID-19 is impacting our global, national and local economies. They will share implications for businesses, non-profits and governments and attempt to anticipate changes we will experience over the next few months.
Participants are encouraged to register for the event at go.uis.edu/COVIDwebinar, however registration is not required. Zoom and call in connection information can be found on the registration page.
This webinar part of a series aimed at providing the local community with expert information and quality resources to navigate these challenging times.
For more information, contact Bruce Sommer at bsomm2@uis.edu.
