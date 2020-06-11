UIS to host a free public COVID-19 webinar on “All IN 4U and other opportunities for small businesses”

The University of Illinois Springfield Office of Economic Development and Innovation, College of Business and Management, College of Public Affairs and Administration and Innovate Springfield will host a free public webinar on “All IN 4U and other opportunities for small businesses: Changes to paycheck protection program and local business activities.”
The webinar will be offered 12-1 p.m. Friday, June 12, and will be led by Bruce Sommer, UIS director of economic development and innovation.
Local restaurants and other retail businesses welcomed customers to their locations on May 29 under phase three of Gov. Pritzker's “Restore Illinois” plan. As restrictions are being lifted across the country, 22 states have reported increases in new coronavirus cases and many are seeing increased hospitalizations.
Ryan McCrady, president and CEO at Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance, will discuss a collaborative new initiative called “All IN 4U” that was just launched aimed to unify local businesses around a pledge to ensure the health, safety and confidence of customers and employees.
Lisa Clemmons Stott, executive director at Downtown Springfield, Inc., will discuss business experiences operating under easing restrictions.
Kevin Lust, director of Illinois Small Business Development Center at Lincoln Land Community College, will discuss the Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act (PPPFA) that was signed into law on June 5. It is intended to address limits of the original plan that provide small business relief due to stay-at-home orders.
Participants are encouraged to register for the event at go.uis.edu/COVIDwebinar, however registration is not required. Zoom and call in connection information can be found on the registration page.
This webinar is part of a series aimed at providing the local community with expert information and quality resources to navigate these challenging times.
