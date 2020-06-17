Wednesday, June 17, 2020
UIS partners to offer a new free public webinar series on community health during COVID-19
The webinar will take place from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and will be led by Bruce Sommer, UIS director of economic development and innovation, and Molly Lamb, executive director of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership.
The first case of coronavirus in Sangamon County was announced to the public at 5:30 p.m. on March 14, 2020. Six days later, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a stay-at-home order that would force non-essential businesses, schools, non-profits and government agencies to close operations placing children and adults in their home in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease. The novel coronavirus has had a significant impact on our community and community health.
During the inaugural webinar, panelist will share their latest understanding of the virus and its impact on the health of our community. Participants will learn the latest trends, predictions and how healthcare systems continue to fight the disease and protect our community. Panelists will also discuss the different impacts COVID-19 has had across various populations of our society.
Presenters include Edward J. Curtis, president and CEO of Memorial Health System; Dr. Vidya Sundareshan, associate professor and co-chief of the Infectious Diseases Division at the SIU School of Medicine; and Dr. Wendi El-Amin, associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion and associate professor of family and community medicine and medical education at the SIU School of Medicine.
Participants are encouraged to register for the event at go.uis.edu/COVIDwebinar, however registration is not required. Zoom and call in connection information can be found on the registration page.
