UIS to offer a free public webinar on “Reopening Springfield education during the COVID-19 pandemic”
The webinar will take place from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and will be moderated by Molly Lamb, executive director of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, who will also provide an update on Illinois COVID-19 guidelines.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues and is intensifying in some areas of the state and the country. As a result, educational institutions are seeking ways to deliver critical educational programs and personal services with the least possible health risk for faculty, staff, students and the broader community. During this webinar, local medical and educational leaders will discuss the issues and challenges they face as their institutions work to "reopen."
Dr. Vidya Sundareshan, co-chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the SIU School of Medicine, will discuss trends and trajectory of coronavirus and testing.
Jennifer Gill, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, will discuss District 186's plan to reopen schools.
Karen Whitney, interim chancellor of the University of Illinois Springfield, will speak UIS’ plan to safely return students to campus.
Participants are encouraged to register for the event at go.uis.edu/COVIDwebinar, however registration is not required. Zoom and call in connection information can be found on the registration page.
