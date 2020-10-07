Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture Series to focus on “Lincoln and the American Political Tradition”

WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14
WHERE: Visit go.uis.edu/BELLLS20 to register for the Zoom webinar
DETAILS: Morel and Schaub will discuss Lincoln’s admiration for the American founding. Michael Burlingame, holder of the Chancellor Naomi B. Lynn Distinguished Chair in Lincoln Studies at UIS, will moderate and provide an overview. This topic is not only timely in our national discussion, but also provides an historical perspective on the importance on the foundation of democracy.
Morel is a senior fellow of the Claremont Institute and professor of politics and head of the Politics Department at Washington and Lee University. His teaching and research interests are American government, political theory, Abraham Lincoln, and black American politics. Schaub is professor of political science at Loyola University Maryland. She teaches and writes on a wide range of issues in political philosophy and American political thought.
The UIS Lincoln Legacy Lecture Series was inaugurated in 2002. It is now known as the Mary and James Beaumont Endowed Lincoln Legacy Lecture Series after a generous gift was recently given to the university by the Beaumonts. The series is a part of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies, which is set to officially open on Feb. 12, 2021. The center will be a national base for scholarship, teaching and public history about Lincoln’s life, leadership and legacy, and give students an opportunity to collaborate with Lincoln scholars on research, history and public policy projects.
