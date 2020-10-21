UIS and Community Health Roundtable to host webinar on the health and well-being of children during the pandemic

As part of the Springfield Innovation Hub, the University of Illinois Springfield and the Community Health Roundtable will offer a free public webinar on “The Health and Well-being of Central Illinois Children during the Pandemic.”
The webinar will take place from 12-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, and will be moderated by Molly Lamb, executive director of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, who will also provide brief updates on COVID-19 in Illinois.
COVID-19 has affected children's physical health, mental development and social well-being in unique ways. Community health officials continue to gain a better understanding of its implications. Local experts from education institutions and child advocates will attempt to unpack the affects this pandemic has had on children and families across central Illinois during the webinar.
Kayla Miller, quality service manager at Community Child Care Connection, will discuss experiences with child care across central Illinois. Shelia Boozer, director of teaching and learning for Springfield Public Schools District 186, will discuss caring for students at Springfield Public Schools during the pandemic. Betsy Goulet, director of UIS Child Advocacy Studies Program and clinical assistant professor of public administration, will address providing protective services to children during the pandemic.
Participants can watch the webinar on Zoom at https://uis.zoom.us/j/83076630703 or call 312-626-6799 to participate by phone (Meeting ID: 830 7663 0703).
For more information, contact Bruce Sommer at bsomm2@uis.edu. Past UIS webinars can be found online at https://go.uis.edu/Webinars.
No comments:
Post a Comment