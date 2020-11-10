UIS Visual Arts Gallery to hold its online Silent Auction and Benefit starting Monday, Nov. 16

TheUniversity of Illinois Springfield Visual Arts Gallery Silent Auction and Benefit is moving online for 2020. The Silent Auction and Benefit, featuring original works of art donated by local and regional artists, will launch on Monday, Nov. 16 and will remain active until final bidding at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Artwork up for auction can be viewed and bids can be placed online at 32auctions.com/uisvisualartsgallery.
Proceeds from the annual auction provides for gallery programming throughout the year and allows the UIS Visual Arts Gallery to bring the Springfield-area ambitious exhibitions by emerging and established artists. The auction will feature a variety of media: painting, collage, ceramics, sculpture, prints, glass and more, donated by artists and donors in Springfield, central Illinois, St. Louis and Chicago.
Springfield artist Corrin Smithson McWhirter is one of many local artists that supports the UIS Visual Arts Gallery auction every year.
“As an artist, I donate artwork to support contemporary art access for young collectors,” McWhirter said. “As a bidder I love getting artist's work into the community and supporting a local gallery sharing contemporary work.”
Jeff Williams, another prominent local artist, shares his enthusiasm for this annual fundraising event.
“I love supporting the UIS Visual Arts Gallery,” Williams said. “It's one of the mainstays and flavors of the area's visual and conceptual arts community. The energy of bidding on different pieces is always something I like… even when someone sneaks a bid in on a piece you want at the last minute!”
As always, the UIS Visual Arts Gallery looks to the loyal community to champion their work. Community members are encouraged to visit the online auction and bid – or donate directly to the gallery as a show of their support. NPR Illinois is the media sponsor for the 2020 UIS Visual Arts Gallery Silent Auction.
For more information, visit uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217-206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
