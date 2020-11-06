UIS Theatre to live stream performances of John Patrick Shanley’s “Rogues’ Gallery”

The University of Illinois Springfield’s Theatre Program is proving that the show must go on, even during a pandemic, by live streaming six performances of John Patrick Shanley’s “Rogues’ Gallery” for free online.
Live streamed performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6, 7, 12, 13 & 14 and 2 p.m. Nov. 8.
In order to watch a free performance, you must reserve a ticket at UISpac.com/events/rogues-gallery-uis-theatre or visit the UIS Ticket Office, located on the second level of the Public Affairs Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or call 217-206-6160.
“Rogues’ Gallery” is a collection of monologues from the imagination of Pulitzer Prize–winner John Patrick Shanley that delves into the allure of bad behavior and the absurdity of being human.
“Ten magnetic characters. Ten bizarre, explosive, and darkly humorous stories,” is how Dramatists Play Service describes the production.
“Rogues’ Gallery” is directed by UIS Theatre Professor Eric Thibodeaux-Thompson. UIS Associate Professor of Theatre Dathan Powell serves as the scenic designer and technical director.
Cast members include UIS students Jenna Fleming, Regina Ivy, Will Moffett and Nia Tiller, along with community member Rich McCoy.
The crew is made up of UIS students Sierra Buske, Ryan Cour, Chip Deiss, Megan Doan, Makai Grant, Molly Harms, Sally Hixon, (Na)Kaya Hughes, Claire Larson, Charlotte Medina, Jordyn Pate, Michael Smothers and Jack Tadla. UIS staff members on the crew include Janet Ferry-Campbell, Sabrina Holmes, Michael Taylor and Mark Verduin.
For more information, contact Eric Thibodeaux-Thompson at 217-206-6613 or ethib1@uis.edu.
