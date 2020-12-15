Businesses and organizations are invited take part in the virtual UIS Career Connections Expo

Businesses and organizations are encouraged to register now for the University of Illinois Springfield’s virtual Career Connections Expo. The Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, using CareerEco’s virtual platform.
The annual event is being hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College and is intended to bring students, alumni, community members and employers together to discuss career opportunities and build professional connections.
Organizations who are recruiting candidates for job and internship opportunities are invited to participate in the virtual event. The Expo has an average attendance of more than 300 students, alumni and community members and more than 120 employer participants.
Employers are encouraged to register as soon as possible, as space is limited, and registering early secures the best rate. Early bird pricing for employer participants is available now through Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. There is no cost for jobseekers to participate in the event.
Employers and jobseekers can register for the Expo at careereco.com/Events/CareerConnections
For more information, contact the UIS Career Development Center at 217-206-6508 or careerservices@uis.edu.
