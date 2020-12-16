Friday webinar seeks public feedback on Community Health Needs Assessment

The Springfield Innovation Hub, the University of Illinois Springfield Center for State Policy and Leadership and the Community Health Roundtable are hosting a webinar at Noon Friday, Dec. 18 seeking feedback from the public for the Sangamon County Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).
The webinar is part of the county’s CHNA and seeks input on the health needs of the community in order to foster wellness and improve medical services. A CHNA identifies key health needs and issues through systematic, comprehensive data collection and analysis.
During the webinar, there will be an overview of the process and the topics, followed by a series of breakout sessions by priority areas (mental & behavioral health, disparities in economics, housing, and food security, and homelessness & affordable housing). Participants will be encouraged to share their views.
Facilitators include Becky Gabany, system director of community engagement, Memorial Health System; Lingling Liu, equity, diversity and inclusion program coordinator, Memorial Health System; Kim Luz, HSHS St. John's Hospital division director of community outreach; Bill Dart, assistant director Sangamon County Department of Public Health; David Steward, emeritus professor, SIU School of Medicine; and Molly Lamb, executive director of the UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership.
Participants can watch the webinar on Zoom at go.uis.edu/HealthZoom or call 312-626-6799 to participate by phone (Meeting ID: 880 6077 8891, Passcode: 912085).
For more information, contact Bruce Sommer at 217-899-3186 or bsomm2@uis.edu. Past UIS webinars can be found online at go.uis.edu/Webinars.
