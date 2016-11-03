Thursday, November 3, 2016
UIS to celebrate National Distance Learning Week
WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2016 from 10 a.m. – Noon
WHERE: Public Affairs Center Restaurant, located on the lower level
DETAILS: Join UIS online faculty and students as they celebrate National Distance Learning Week with a reception and recognition program.
Learn the history of how UIS has been a leader in online and blended learning degree programs for the over the past 15 years. The reception will include highlight the first two UIS online programs, Management Information Systems and Educational Leadership. Faculty will share thoughts of program growth and information for teaching and learning in an online environment.
UIS Associate Vice Chancellor for Online Learning Ray Schroeder will be honored for his distinguished accomplishments and national awards received in 2016.
Currently, 30.7% of UIS students are enrolled in online degree or certificate programs. That is a 4.3% increase from the Fall Semester 2015. UIS online students reside in 46 states within the United States, and nine foreign countries.
Additional activities for National Distance Learning Week include a faculty panel discussing the design of online courses. The faculty panel will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 from Noon – 1 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center (PAC E) and those interested are invited to attend.
For more information on National Distance Learning Week activities, contact Vickie Cook, Director, Center for Online Learning, Research and Service at 217/206-7317 or visit www.uis.edu/colrs/.
Posted by Blake Wood at 2:47 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment