UIS Visual Arts Gallery to hold silent auction fundraiser

Visual Arts Gallery will hold its annual silent auction fundraiser starting on November 28, 2016.
The auction offers a wide range works donated by local and regional artists. Ceramics, photography, glass, painting, drawing, mixed media works and more will have a presence at the auction. The event serves anyone hoping to acquire new, original works of art, or unique gifts as the holidays approach.
Bidding begins on November 28 and a closing reception, along with final bidding, will take place on December 1 from 5:30-7:00 p.m. in the Visual Arts Gallery, room 201 in the Health and Science Building on campus. All events are open to the public.
Works of art were donated to the silent auction by local artists affiliated with the Springfield Art Association and the SAA Collective, The Pharmacy, DEMO Project and from UIS Visual Arts Department faculty members. In addition to the local donors, artwork was donated to the auction from artists from throughout Illinois and beyond.
“This strong showing of support from our local creative community annually paves the way to success for the silent auction benefit, which serves as the sole fundraiser for the gallery each year,” said Jeff Robinson, director of the UIS Visual Arts Gallery. “The auction features an extraordinary range of work and reflects a spirit of support amongst artists that thrive in Springfield.”
All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit UIS Visual Arts Gallery programming throughout the year.
The UIS Visual Arts Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, please visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery, or contact the gallery at 217/ 206-6506.
No comments:
Post a Comment