Monday, November 14, 2016
UIS Music Program presents Fall Showcase Concert
WHEN: Friday, November 18, 2016, at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Studio Theatre, located in the Public Affairs Center at UIS
DETAILS: The event will feature a wide array of music including pieces by Johannes Brahms, Johann Sebastian Bach, Jim Swearingen, Henry Filmore and more.
The UIS Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Assistant Professor of Ethnomusicology Yona Stamatis, will lead the program with Brahms’s “Hungarian No. 5”. Other pieces include “Waltz No. 2” by Dmitri Shostakovich and “The Typewriter” by Leroy Anderson, in which Stamatis plays the typewriter with the orchestra while guest conductor Matthew Sheppard takes the baton.
Directed by Associate Professor of Ethnomusicology Sharon Graf, the UIS Chorus will perform an arrangement of “Blackbird” by John Lennon and Paul McCartney and “Psalm 50” by Ernani Aguilar. Two acapella groups will perform arrangements of “Irish Lullaby” by Alice Rose Denny and “Build Me Up Buttercup” by Tony McCauley and Michael D’Abo.
The UIS Band will end the program under the direction of Applied Music Specialist, Abigail Walsh, starting with Robery Sheldon’s “Danzas Cubans”. Other works include a programmatic work entitled “The Last Centaur” by Rossano Galante and “At Dawn They Slept (December 7, 1941)” by Jay Bocock. The concert will conclude with Henry Filmore’s "Americans We”.
Donations are welcome and will be used to benefit the UIS Music Student Merit Award. The UIS Music program began in 2001 and is comprised of students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as Springfield community members, all with a variety of skill levels.
Anyone who is interested in joining the UIS chorus, band or chamber orchestra may contact Abigail Walsh at 217/206-7549 or music@uis.edu.
