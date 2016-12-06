Businesses and organizations are invited take part in the Career Connections Expo at UIS

2017 Career Connections Expo at the University of Illinois Springfield. The fair will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on the UIS campus.
The annual event is hosted by the career services offices at the University of Illinois Springfield and Lincoln Land Community College.
The Career Connections Expo is intended to bring students, alumni, community members, and employers together to discuss career opportunities and build professional connections. Local businesses who are recruiting candidates for full-time or part-time jobs and internships are invited to participate in the event. The event has an average attendance of over 400 students and alumni.
Booth assignments will be made on a first-come, first-served response basis. Employers are encouraged to register as soon as possible as space is limited. The deadline to register is February 6, 2017 at 5 p.m.
Employers can register for the Expo by visiting the UIS Career Development Center’s online system called “CareerConnect” at www.uis.edu/career. The “CareerConnect” system also allows employers to establish a company profile and post career opportunities at no cost. UIS students and alumni are then able to view and apply for positions directly through the system by uploading their resume.
For more information or if you have questions about registration, contact the UIS Career Development Center at 217-206-6508 or employerrelations@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment