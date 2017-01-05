The UIS Visual Arts Gallery presents “Oblique Frontiers” from artist Tyler Lotz

Visual Arts Gallery is pleased to present “Oblique Frontiers”, an exhibition of ceramic works from artist Tyler Lotz. The exhibit will open on Thursday, January 19 and run through Thursday, February 16. A reception will take place on Thursday, January 26 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Influenced by both natural and mediated landscapes, a longing for the wilderness, and failed attempts to conjure personal experiences in the landscape, Lotz’s ceramic sculptures are fragmented and illusive abstractions that can elicit a single place and time or an amalgam of time, experiences, and desires.
Tyler Lotz’s sculptures and vessels have been shown at venues including the Elmhurst Art Museum – Elmhurst; Illinois, Dubhe Carreño Gallery – Chicago, Illinois; Cervini Haas Gallery/Gallery Materia - Scottsdale, Arizona; Harvey/Meadows Gallery - Aspen, Colorado; Franklin Parrasch Gallery – New York City; The Clay Studio – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and SOFA Chicago, Illinois. Lotz’s work has been presented abroad at The First World Ceramic Biennale Korea and 2010 Vallauris Biennale Internationale in Vallauris, France. Having received his BFA from Penn State and his MFA from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University, Lotz is currently a professor teaching at Illinois State University.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217/206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
