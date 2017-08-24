LGBTQA Resource Office to announce name change to better acknowledge complex gender and sexuality identities

LGBTQA Resource Office will announce its new name during an unveiling ceremony on campus. The office is changing its name to better acknowledge the complexity of gender and sexuality identities.
WHEN: Monday, August 28, 2017, at 3 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Life Plaza, located on the east side of campus
DETAILS: The new name acknowledges that there is no one term, name, acronym, or list of letters that can sum up the vast diversity of gender and sexual identities. The office will continue to promote space for individuals and communities to self-identify with words that best represent and validate their identities.
“This new name can serve as an important catalyst for dialogue,” said Clarice Ford, UIS vice chancellor for student affairs. “As educators, advocates, and supporters of LGBTQA+ persons, we strive to promote the work of developing deeper understandings of gender and sexuality across campus.”
The name change will also mark the 10th anniversary of the LGBTQA Resource Office at the University of Illinois Springfield. The ceremony will include games, giveaways, food and a photo booth.
For more information, contact Kerry Poynter, director of the LGBTQA Resource Office, at 217/206-8316 or kpoyn2@uis.edu.
