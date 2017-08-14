UIS Visual Arts Gallery launches a new season with the 2017 Faculty Exhibition

Visual Arts Gallery is pleased to launch the 2017-2018 season with the 2017 Faculty Exhibition. This exhibition of works by distinguished UIS Visual Arts Department faculty will open on Thursday, August 31 and run through Thursday, September 21. A reception for the exhibit will take place on Thursday, August 31, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The 2017 Faculty Exhibition provides students, colleagues and visitors a glimpse into the creative and professional work of the visual arts faculty at UIS. The exhibition will offer a look at the current research and prevailing concerns of these artists and designers.
Exhibiting artists include Brytton Bjorngaard, Shane Harris, Allison Lacher, Mike Miller and Jeff Robinson.
The Visual Arts Gallery is centrally located on the UIS campus in the Health and Science Building, Room 201, and is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Access Gallery is located in the Visual and Performing Arts Building and is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the UIS Visual Arts Gallery website at www.uis.edu/visualarts/gallery or contact the gallery at 217/206-6506 or alach@uis.edu.
