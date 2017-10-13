UIS Speaker Series to screen and discuss the classic film “Ran” about life in medieval Japan

WHEN: Friday, November 3, 2017, at 7 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: “Ran” explores the human condition through a lens of feudal Japan. In medieval Japan, an elderly warlord retires, handing over his empire to his three sons. However, he vastly underestimates how the newfound power will corrupt them and cause them to turn on each other and him.
A facilitated discussion led by Shapinsky will follow the movie to explore accurate historical understanding and cultural appreciation along with other takeaways from Akira Kurosawa’s classic film.
Shapinsky is the author of “Lords of the Sea,” a book on medieval Japan. He was the recipient of the 2016 University Scholar Award at UIS and is understood to be one of the foremost scholars on Medieval Japanese piracy and Japanese maritime history. Shapinsky is also fluent in Japanese to aid in his studies of East Asian history.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance.
For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.
