UIS Speaker Series explores the endangered bee population as part of Sustainability Week

Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series presents “Hope is the Thing with Little Clear Wings,” a Sustainability Week keynote presentation by natural history and conservation photographer Clay Bolt. This event is free and open to the public.
WHEN: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at 6 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Over the past 10 years, we've heard a lot about the shocking disappearance of honey bees. However, many people don't realize that North America is home to approximately 4,000 species of native bees that are irreplaceable pollinators with an extraordinary beauty all their own.
In 2013, Bolt set out on an adventure to meet, photograph and tell the stories of many of these beautiful, beneficial insects. Soon he came across a specimen of a rusty-patched bumble bee in a scientific collection and learned about its tragic decline. Determined to use his photography to create more awareness about the insect's demise, he worked with partners to create a film, which he then shared across the country on behalf of the bee, from small venues to a rare opportunity to present on Capitol Hill. In March, 2017 these efforts paid off, and the rusty-patched bumble bee became the first species of native North American bee to receive protection under the Endangered Species Act.
Bolt will share some of his favorite images and stories about native bees and talk about what people can do to make a difference in their lives.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.
