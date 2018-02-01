Thursday, February 1, 2018
UIS to mark Black History Month with events celebrating the theme “Speak Up, Speak Out”
Thursday, February 1
Candle Light Vigil
Students and community members are invited to participate in a Candle Light Vigil honoring the life of anyone who they have lost. Participants are encouraged to light a candle and say a few remarks for that special person. The vigil will start at 10 a.m. in the UIS Student Union. This event is free and open to the public.
Sunday, February 11
Black Male Collegiate Society Induction Ceremony
Join UIS as we celebrate the accomplishments of those being inducted into the Black Male Collegiate Society. Hear from various Black Male Collegiate Society members and newly inducted members on their journey from maleness to manhood. This event is from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom. This event is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, February 14
Movie Night & Discussion
Enjoy a movie on the topic of Black Love and stay for a discussion. Lincoln Land Community College students are welcome to attend. This event will be held in the Lincoln Residence Hall Great Room from 7 to 9 p.m.
Friday, February 16
High School-College Mixer “Sourcing the River”
Local high school students (juniors and seniors) are invited to partake in a campus visit where they will have a chance to interact, learn and socialize with many current African American student leaders at UIS. There will be a chance to learn more about the importance of Greek Life and witness a special presentation. This event will be held in the Student Union Ballroom from 4 to 6 p.m. This event is open to local high school students.
Sunday, February 18
Soul Food Festival & Fashion Show
The Soul Food Festival will serve to educate, entertain, and unite students. In addition to the great soul food, there will be a fashion show for participants to enjoy with small dance performances throughout. Food will be catered by Nickey’s Place. This event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center, lower level concourse. This event is free and open to the public.
Saturday, February 24
Ebony Ball
The Ebony Ball is a chance to appreciate and celebrate the black excellence of our current student leaders. The evening will be filled with education, laughter and positivity. The event is open to all students who believe in leadership and unity. Please take the time to increase the value of our student leaders by rooting them on in celebration this evening. Dress attire is business casual. This year’s theme is “The Harlem Renaissance.” This event will take place in the Student Union Ballroom from 8 p.m. to midnight. Lincoln Land Community College students are welcomed to attend.
Sunday, February 25
Voices in Praise Concert
Put on your Sunday’s best and enjoy an evening of praise and worship brought to you by UIS’ Voices in Praise & Epic Praise student club, accompanied by Clifton Jones. This event will take place starting at 6 p.m. in Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information on Black History Month events, visit the UIS Diversity Center website at www.uis.edu/diversitycenter/ or contact Justin Rose, Diversity Center student program advisor, at 217/206-6333 or jrose22@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 1:56 PM
Labels: Diversity Center, public, Students
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment