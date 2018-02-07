Wednesday, February 7, 2018
UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Celebrating Culture and History"
WHEN: Tuesday, February 27, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Elizabeth Alexander and Nell Clay, board members of the Central Illinois African American History Museum, will share the vision of the city’s newest cultural center as they present “We Have a Dream: The Future of Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.” James Cornelius, Henry Horner Lincoln Collection, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum, will present “Lincoln, Lost and Found: Mysteries and Wonders of Illinois’ Lincoln Collection.”
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event. A discounted series subscription is available for $60/per person.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “Rochester and The State Capitol” on March 29 and “From Prairie to Sustainable U” on May 2. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit www.uis.edu/advancement/alumni/ to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 9:08 AM
Labels: Advancement, Alumni, history, public
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment