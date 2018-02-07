Wednesday, February 7, 2018

UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Celebrating Culture and History"

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield’s Office of Advancement, Alumni SAGE Society, Chancellor’s Office and the Illinois State Historical Society presents “Celebrating Culture and History” as part of the Lunch and Learn Series.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 27, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield

DETAILS: Elizabeth Alexander and Nell Clay, board members of the Central Illinois African American History Museum, will share the vision of the city’s newest cultural center as they present “We Have a Dream: The Future of Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.” James Cornelius, Henry Horner Lincoln Collection, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Museum, will present “Lincoln, Lost and Found: Mysteries and Wonders of Illinois’ Lincoln Collection.”

The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event. A discounted series subscription is available for $60/per person.

Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “Rochester and The State Capitol” on March 29 and “From Prairie to Sustainable U” on May 2. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.

Visit www.uis.edu/advancement/alumni/ to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
