Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Four UIS faculty members to present their research during public presentations on campus
Hinda Seif, UIS associate professor of sociology/anthropology and women & gender studies, will present her research on “Paint it Brown: Women Artists, Space, and Self-Expression in Mexican Chicago” on March 29, 2018, from 12 to 1 p.m. in University Hall (UHB), Room 1031.
Also on March 29, Holly Kent, UIS associate professor of history, will discuss “Writing Freedom: Abolitionist Women Writers Before the U.S. Civil War” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center, Conference Room F. Following the presentation, she’ll sign copies of her book “Her Voice Will Be On the Side of Right: Gender and Power in Antebellum Antislavery Fiction.”
On April 18, 2018, Gwen Jordan, UIS associate professor of legal studies, will present "You May Study Law, But You Cannot Practice Here: Transnational Activism of Women Lawyers of Color in the Mid-Twentieth Century" at 12 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center, Third Floor Classroom 3B. The final presentation of the semester will be on April 24, 2018, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center, Conference Room F.
Rosina Neginsky, UIS associate professor of liberal & integrative studies, will talk about her research on “Mikhail Vrubel and Symbolism in Literary Works,” followed by a book signing of her most recent publications.
The Faculty Scholarship Series at UIS was launched in Fall Semester 2017 with the goal of sharing the research activities of faculty with the campus and the community. At UIS, faculty often include student researchers in their scholarship, and their results can influence the college curricula. This teacher/scholar model at UIS fulfills our mission to provide “an intellectually rich, collaborative, and intimate learning environment for students, faculty, and staff, while serving local, regional, state, national, and international communities.”
For more information, contact Keenan Dungey, UIS associate vice chancellor for research and institutional effectiveness, at 217/206-8112 or kdung1@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at 10:12 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment