UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents “Rochester and The State Capitol”
WHEN: Thursday, March 29, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Raymond and Pamela Bruzan, teachers, writers, environmentalists and community boosters from Rochester, will present “Cotton, Violins, and Shots in the Night: A Timeline Visit to Rochester, Illinois.” Presenting “How the 6th Illinois Capitol Stayed in Springfield” will be Mark Sorensen, Macon County Historian, former assistant director of the Illinois State Archives and past president of the Illinois State Historical Society.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event.
The final Lunch & Learn event of the semester will be “From Prairie to Sustainable U” on May 2. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit www.uis.edu/advancement/alumni/ to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
