Third annual UIS Prairie Star 5K run/walk to raise money for the local Girls on the Run non-profit

Prairie Star 5K run/walk to raise money for Girls on the Run of Central Illinois, a local non-profit organization. The Prairie Star 5K run/walk is open to UIS students, faculty, staff and community members.
WHEN: Saturday, September 8, 2018, at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) on the UIS campus
DETAILS: The flat and fast race course will begin outside of The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) and go east along scenic University Drive before entering the heart of campus. The race will end near TRAC on Eliza Farnham Drive where door prizes and awards will be distributed.
This year’s race will benefit Girls on the Run of Central Illinois, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring third through eighth grade girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. The 20-lesson Girls on the Run curriculum combines training for a 5K (3.1 miles) running event with lessons that inspire girls to become independent thinkers, enhance their problem solving skills and make healthy decisions.
The cost to register for the Prairie Star 5K run/walk is $8 for UIS students and $13 for faculty, staff, alumni and community. Registration is available online at www.uis.edu/campusrec/. You may also call 217/206-7103 or stop by TRAC in person to register for the race.
The deadline to register for the race and be guaranteed a t-shirt is Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. Participants may also register on the day of the race from 7:30 to 8 a.m., however they are not guaranteed a t-shirt.
The run/walk is sponsored by UIS Campus Recreation, the Legion of Ladies student organization, UIS Cross Country and Track & Field, Chick-fil-A, SCHEELS, Noodles & Company and Stokes Race Timing Services.
For more information, contact Alexandria Cosner, UIS assistant director of fitness and wellness, at 217/206-8400 or acosn2@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment