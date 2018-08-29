Wednesday, August 29, 2018
UIS Speaker Series explores free speech, political discourse, race, sexuality and the press as part of a Constitution Day panel discussion
WHEN: Monday, September 17, 2018, at 6 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: Panelists include James LaRue, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, and UIS Legal Studies faculty members Deborah Anthony and Eugene McCarthy.
LaRue is the author of “The New Inquisition: Understanding and Managing Intellectual Freedom Challenges” and was a public library director for many years, as well as a weekly newspaper columnist and cable TV host.
Anthony, an associate professor of legal studies, is an expert on modern and historical gender law and politics, constitutional law and employment discrimination.
McCarthy, an assistant professor of legal studies and the director of the UIS Pre-Law Center, is a scholar of constitutional civil liberties, corporate law and white-collar crime. With regard to civil liberties, his published scholarship addresses women’s reproductive rights in the context of constitutional originalism.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.
