UIS Speaker Series examines "What Happened in the 2016 Election?"

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series and Notre Dame Club of Central Illinois present a Hesburgh Lecture and discussion on “What Happened in the 2016 Election? The Changing American Voter in 2016 and Beyond.”
WHEN: Monday, October 29, 2018, at 7 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: The 2016 election produced results that few scholars and pundits predicted. This lecture will examine the results of the 2016 election, while exploring how our nation is now more ethnically and racially diverse than at any other time since WWII.
University of Notre Dame Professor Luis Ricardo Fraga will tell the audience how the 2016 election can help us understand future elections and the likely consequences of the choices our country’s leaders and citizens make on future generations of Americans.
Fraga serves as the director of the Institute for Latino Studies, the acting chair of the Department of Political Science and the Notre Dame Professor of Transformative Latino Leadership. He is a fellow for the Institute for Educational Initiatives at the University of Notre Dame and has been on the faculty at Stanford University and the Universities of Washington and Oklahoma.
