UIS presents the 41st annual International Festival celebrating "One World, Different Faces"

WHAT: The University of Illinois Springfield invites the Springfield community to join us for the 41st annual International Festival. The longest running student-led program in the history of UIS, the festival features fun and games from around the globe, cultural performances and exhibits, plus a variety of ethnic foods. Admission is free.
WHEN: Friday, November 2, 2018, from 5-8 p.m.
WHERE: The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC), located on the south side of the UIS campus. Parking is available in lot F and I, located next to TRAC. A map of the campus is available at www.uis.edu/maps/.
DETAILS: For 41 years, the University of Illinois Springfield family has celebrated its rich international and cultural diversity with the annual International Festival. Many of our friends from the greater Springfield community will be joining UIS students, faculty, and staff to share an evening of cultural exhibits, artistic performances and food tasting.
Guests are invited to pick up a program as they enter so they can find their way to the many exhibits, food tastings and performances. Guests are encouraged to spend some time getting to know people you have never met before, literally from every part of our world.
According to Fall Semester 2018 census numbers, a total of 434 international students are enrolled at UIS from 32 countries.
For more information, please contact the Office of International Student Services at 217/206-6678 or e-mail iss@uis.edu.
