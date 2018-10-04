Thursday, October 4, 2018
UIS Lunch & Learn Series presents "Governor’s Mansion & Gardens"
WHEN: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Justin Blanford, curator of the Illinois Governor’s Mansion, will present “A Gift to the People: The 162-year-old Governor’s Mansion.” Restoring the historic Springfield residence of the Illinois governor and first family was a huge undertaking. Now a museum with an education center, the mansion has reopened to the public and it’s time to take a look inside.
Sue Massie, a landscape architect with Massie & Associates, will present “The Governor’s Garden: What Goes Into Planning a Garden on a Grand Scale, and What Do You Plant for the Past and Future?” She will discuss all that has gone into planting the celebrated and historic gardens of the Governor’s Mansion.
The cost for the hot buffet lunch and program is $23/per person. Reservations are requested, as seating is limited. The registration deadline is one week prior to each event.
Other upcoming Lunch & Learn events include “Celebrating Illinois Statehood Day” on Dec. 3. These lunch-time programs will stimulate thinking as they build upon the University’s tradition of open and intelligent dialogue.
Visit www.go.uis.edu/LLfall2018 to register online. For more information, contact the UIS Office of Advancement at 217/206-6058 or email advancement@uis.edu.
