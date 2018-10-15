Monday, October 15, 2018
Five UIS faculty members to present their research during public presentations on campus
Five faculty members from the University of Illinois Springfield will present their research as part of the Fall Semester 2018 Faculty Scholarship Series. All presentations are free and open to the public.
Adriana Crocker, UIS professor of political science; Lucia Vazquez, UIS associate professor of biology; and Hinda Seif, UIS associate professor of sociology, will discuss “Research Opportunities at the University of Colima, Mexico” on Nov. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Public Affairs Center, Conference Room H.
On Nov. 14, Kristi Barnwell, UIS associate professor of history, will present “The United Arab Emirates and Arab History: State formation in the 20th century” from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Public Affairs Center, Conference Room H.
On Nov. 15, Michael Cheney, UIS professor specializing in communications, media and politics, popular music and society, will present “Are We There Yet? Bits and Bytes of the History of Presidential Campaign Advertising in the Internet Age” from 5 to 6 p.m. in the University Hall (UHB), Room 2024.
The Fall 2018 Faculty Scholarship Series started on September with a lecture on “Gap Analysis: An Innovative Look at Gateway Courses and Student Retention,” by educational leadership faculty members Karen Swan, Bill Bloemer, Scott Day and Leonard Bogle.
The Faculty Scholarship Series was started last year to highlight research at UIS and to share these results with the larger Springfield community.
For more information, contact Keenan Dungey, UIS associate vice chancellor for research and institutional effectiveness, at 217/206-8112 or kdung1@uis.edu.
