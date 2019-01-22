Four UIS faculty members to present their research during public presentations on campus

Four faculty members from the University of Illinois Springfield
will present their research as part of the Spring Semester 2019 Faculty Scholarship Series. All presentations are free and open to the public.
The Series starts next week with Michael Cheney
, UIS professor specializing in communications, media and politics, popular music and society. He will present “Are We There Yet? Bits and Bytes of the History of Presidential Campaign Advertising in the Internet Age” from 5 to 6 p.m. on January 30, in the Public Affairs Center (PAC), Conference Room F.
Sibel Oktay
, UIS associate professor of political science, will discuss the results from her sabbatical research, “Governing Abroad: Coalition Politics and Foreign Policy in Europe,” on April 9, 2019, from 4 to 5 p.m. in PAC Conference Room F.
On April 25, Michael Burlingame
, the Chancellor Naomi B. Lynn Distinguished Chair in Lincoln Studies, will present “Abraham Lincoln and African Americans” from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Student Union, Conference Rooms 225 & 226.
The Series concludes on May 1, 2019. Junfeng Wang
, UIS associate professor of public administration, will discuss “What China Can Learn from Western Political Party Laws” from 7 to 8 p.m. in PAC Conference Room F.
The Faculty Scholarship Series was started last year to highlight research at UIS and to share these results with the larger Springfield community.
For more information, contact Keenan Dungey, UIS associate vice chancellor for research and institutional effectiveness, at 217/206-8112 or kdung1@uis.edu
.
