UIS Black History Month event examines "The History of Springfield – From 1908 to Now"

Engaged Citizenship Common Experience (ECCE) Speaker Series, the UIS Diversity Center and The Springfield NAACP will co-host a film screening and panel discussion on “The History of Springfield – From 1908 to Now.”
WHEN: Friday, February 8, 2019, at 4 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Brookens Auditorium, located on the lower level of Brookens Library
DETAILS: This event will begin with a screening of the 30-minute film “Springfield Had No Shame: The Springfield Race Riot of 1908.” The film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Teresa Haley, president of the NAACP Springfield and Illinois Chapters. The panel will also include previous NAACP presidents and members. The panelists will discuss the history and plight of the NAACP since its establishment in 1909 up until now, 110 years later.
Individuals with disabilities who anticipate the need for accommodations should contact the UIS Speaker Series Office at 217/206-8507 or speakerseries@uis.edu in advance. For a list of other upcoming ECCE Speaker Series events, visit www.uis.edu/speakerseries/.
