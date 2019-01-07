UIS to host a Graduate School Fair to educate students about master’s degree programs

Graduate School Fair. Students from any institution who are considering earning a master’s degree or who want to learn more about UIS’ programs are invited to attend.
WHEN: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive, Springfield
DETAILS: Attendees will receive a $60 application fee waiver for their graduate school application. They will also have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with academic program chairs and representatives. The fair is designed to help students determine which program best fits their needs and interests.
Representative from all graduate programs, including accountancy, athletic training, business administration (MBA), communication, computer science, data analytics, educational leadership, education, English, environmental science, history, human development counseling, human services, legal studies, management information systems, political science, public administration and public health will be in attendance. The UIS Career Development Center, Admissions Department, Graduate Public Service Intern Program, Graduate Assistantship Programs and the Illinois Legislative Staff Intern Program will also be represented.
During the first 30 minutes, there will be an informational session featuring Cecilia Cornell, UIS associate vice chancellor for graduate education, who will speak on UIS graduate education and the value of a graduate degree. UIS Director of Admissions Fernando Planas will speak on the application process for graduate school, followed by Myra Kaufman, assistant director for the Office of Graduate Intern Programs, who will speak on assistance programs and paying for your graduate degree.
Registration for this event is encouraged, but is not required. Please register online at https://apply.uis.edu/register/gradfair. Questions may be direction to the UIS Office of Graduate Programs at 217/206-6153 or mkauf5@uis.edu.
