UIS Music Program presents Cello Faculty Recital

|Yeonwoo Seo and So Jung Kwak will perform during the recital.
WHEN: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Polly Roesch Music Room, located in the Visual and Performing Arts Building (VPA) Room 33, on the UIS campus
DETAILS: The musicians will present a recital comprised of work by composers Claude Debussy, Darius Milhaud, Maurice Ravel and Arthur Honegger.
Seo teaches applied cello lessons and directs the UIS Cello Choir. As an active chamber and orchestral musician, Seo is a cellist in the Meliora Trio who won second prize in the Misbin Chamber Competition in Washington D.C. She was also named a finalist for The American Prize in Chamber Music Professional Division in 2016. Seo has also played in the Estempe Trio and has been playing in the Illinois Symphony Orchestra since 2012, in addition to the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra and Sinfonia da Camera. Outside of UIS, her teaching experience includes serving as a teaching assistant at Eastman School of Music and serving as an instructor for the Illinois Summer Youth Music Program.
As a professional soloist, Kwak has performed throughout the United States and Asia. She completed her doctorate in musical arts at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign under the mentorship of internationally renowned pianist and music director of Sinfonia Da Camera, Ian Hobson.
Admission to the concert is free, however donations are welcome in support of the UIS Music Student Merit Award. For more information on the recital, contact the UIS Music Program at 217/206-6240 or music@uis.edu.
